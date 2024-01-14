André Cruz accuses Omlid of trying to hurt him: “He aggressively threw me against the billboard” – Basketball

#André #Cruz #accuses #Omlid #hurt #aggressively #threw #billboard #Basketball

André Cruz, a player on the Sporting basketball team, took to social media this Sunday after the defeat in the classic against FC Porto (81-79) to, in a short message, apologize for the expulsion in the final moments of the match which, according to him, was due to a disagreement with Tanner Omlid, a former Lions athlete. “First, I would like to apologize to the Sporting fans for losing my temper and being sent off, but this season I already had surgery and was out for two months because of FC Porto’s number ’15’ and today I was injured again because of from the same player, who aggressively threw me against the billboard after the referee had stopped the game and, therefore, I couldn’t do anything. Very sad about the defeat but there is still a lot to do”, wrote André Cruz, in a ‘story ‘ on Instagram.

Related

It should be noted that Sporting fell through in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Basketball Cup, while FC Porto joined Benfica, Imortal and Póvoa in the final four. By Record

8

Leave your comment