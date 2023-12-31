André Hazes looks back on 2023: ‘I’m back where I want to be’ | Stars

André Hazes looks back on the past year with satisfaction. “What a year, 2023. I am back where I want to be,” writes the 29-year-old singer, who made his comeback this year after stopping performing in 2021 because he was struggling with addictions.

Hazes lists some highlights on Instagram. “I have made new music, I am performing again in the Netherlands and Belgium and I am happy with the right people around me. I ended this year with my album release and the highlight was Ahoy.” He thanks his fans for the fantastic year. “Without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. On to 2024.”

Hazes cleared his agenda for an indefinite period in 2021 and then announced that he had a burnout. The singer later said that he also struggled with addictions. Last September, he celebrated two years of being clean and sober.

