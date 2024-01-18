André Villas-Boas’ candidacy page deactivated on Instagram after complaints | FC Porto

#André #VillasBoas #candidacy #page #deactivated #Instagram #complaints #Porto

Just hours after the dream presentation, the first setback for André Villas-Boas’ list appears. The former coach’s official candidacy page was deactivated on Instagram, after gaining more than 22 thousand followers in just a few hours.

According to information gathered by PÚBLICO, complaints were filed against the account. Among the publications on the newly created page, there were only details about the launch of the candidacy for the presidency of FC Porto. The suspension took place late Wednesday night, with Instagram informing the page managers of an alleged violation of community rules.

The members of André Villas-Boas’ list are now trying to regain access to the account with Meta, the company that owns Instagram and Facebook.

This Wednesday, in a packed Porto Customs, André Villas-Boas presented himself to the Porto fans as a candidate for the presidency of FC Porto. In an emotional speech with references to the past – including a thank you to Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa – the new candidate also played attack. Saying that the club seems “captured by a set of foreign interests”, he harshly criticized the management of the current administration, questioning the negative financial situation that FC Porto is going through.

“In the last 10 years, FC Porto managed to fit more than 700 million in sales and, in 2015, made the largest television rights contract worth 457 million. What is the current reality? A liability of 500 million and a debt of 310 million”, he stated.

André Villas-Boas is the second candidate for FC Porto’s elections, joining businessman Nuno Lobo. Pinto da Costa, the current leader of the “dragons”, does not open the game and remains silent about a possible re-candidacy.

Jorge Costa, historic captain of FC Porto, showed public support for Villas-Boas Adriano Miranda

Rui Pinto defends audit of Pinto da Costa’s management

Rui Pinto defends a forensic audit of the last 20 years of Pinto da Costa’s management. The protagonist of Football Leaks It also shows the desire to see the conclusions presented publicly, “so that everyone can understand how it was possible for FC Porto to reach a calamitous financial situation”.

O hacker, an admitted Porto fan, commented on current Porto affairs and André Villas-Boas’ candidacy on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In the past, still in the role of project mentor Football Leaks, Rui Pinto raised suspicions regarding FC Porto’s business. The intervention and alleged profit of Alexandre Pinto da Costa, son of the current president, with the club’s business was another point that caused discomfort among the “blue and white” members.

Regarding André Villas-Boas, Rui Pinto says that it is a “weighty, mobilizing candidate projected for the future, but still with many questions”. O hacker says that it is time for the former coach to clearly present his ideas for the club, the projects and the names of those who will accompany him on the list.