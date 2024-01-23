Andreea Tonciu has never read a book in her life: “Only the lessons”

#Andreea #Tonciu #read #book #life #lessons

Although he is a frequent public figure, he does not hesitate to admit that he never felt an affinity for the school environment and consequently never read a book during his life.

Andreea Tonciu, because it is about her, stated that she never liked learning at school and she is not sorry that she did not focus on this aspect. She admitted that in school she only read the lessons in class and that was it.

Andreea Tonciu has never read a single book in her life

When she was asked about the last book she read, Tonciu was surprised by the fact that she was asked this and wanted to highlight that she was never friends with the school.

“Well, when was the last book you read?”, was the question addressed to Andrea Tonciu by Jorge.

“Why are you asking me? I don’t even know if I’ve ever read a book. Just the ones I had at school, the lessons,” answered the brunette.

Unfazed and always laughing, she says she has no regrets about not focusing on education. But he regrets getting older.

“You want me to lie to you? I didn’t like learning! And you know that saying: you will regret these years! I never regret it! Ah, yes, maybe I regret that I am old, but to go to school now… Never, no! Excluded, I don’t like school!”, Andreea Tonciu also said in Jorge’s podcast.

@jorgeofficial.ro Andreea Tonciu – The complete podcast on my channel – Jorge Official 🎬 Link in Bio 🔥 #vorbalujorge #fy #fyp #jorgeofficial #podcast #andreeatonciu #fetebune #sanzianaburuiana ♬ original sound – Jorge Official

Eliminated from Survivor All Stars

After only a few days spent in the Dominican Republic, Andreea Tonciu returned home.

Although he spent a short time on Survivor All Stars, he managed to capture everyone’s attention, especially after his first conflicts. After returning home from the Dominican Republic, where he had a duel with Roxana Nemes, he supported his team as best he could.

“I can say, without thinking, that this season was much more difficult than the one two years ago in which I participated. From the fact that from the first day we had to build our own shelter because we had nothing left in the jungle to the tests we went through in the games.

One thing for me, even though I was mentally better prepared and I knew what to expect, everything that happened took me by surprise and I went through all the states”, said Andreea Tonciu after the elimination.

Andrea Tonciu. Photo source: Instagram

Andreea Tonciu took 6,000 euros for a single week

Although her stay in the Dominican Republic was only for a week, Andreea Tonciu made significant gains through her participation in “Survivor Romania All Stars”.

The impressive amount transferred to his account reaches 6,000 euros for the period spent in the competition

Although Tonciu did not honor his promise to his daughter and family, he says he has no regrets about his elimination from Survivor All Stars. On the contrary, he is happy to be able to spend time with his loved ones. Moreover, she believes that this was the divine plan for her.