Andrei Păunescu explains why he sued Rapidul: “That’s the problem!”

Andrei Păunescu spoke at the premiere after decided to sue several entities, including FC Rapid and CS Rapid.

Adrian Păunescu’s son is asking for damages of 4.15 million euros in court after he discovered that the lyrics of the Rapid’s anthem were used for commercial purposes, without his consent.

Andrei Păunescu, who demands, among other things, 1,000,000 euros from Rapid and 500,000 euros from CS Rapid, explained his decision to go to court.

Andrei Păunescu explains why he sued Rapidul

“Everything started from the fact that my father wrote a beautiful poem out of unconditional love for a team and an idea. He did not write this poem to be a label for alcoholic beverages or to be an object of promotion of some material to be sold. This is the problem.

The anthem can be sung by anyone, as it has been for decades, but when you sell something you already enter another category. People started coming who said “I bought a bottle of wine with the stanzas of the Rapid, I bought another bottle with Mr. Păunescu’s poetry, but it doesn’t say that it is for Mr. Păunescu”.

Still without the author Adrian Păunescu, I saw stamps with the whole Rapid anthem. They bought bracelets, scarves, wall clocks, unimaginable things like that. And we were interested in what it was all about. I saw scarves, mugs, T-shirts, beads, stamps, wine…

When I studied and the people who help me, I discovered a commercial industry in which my father’s poems are sold for money and not a little! And the author is not dead and no one asked the author or the heir about this issue.

The anthem can be sung by anyone, unconditionally, but when the work is taken, they don’t say it’s Păunescu and sell it… No one asked us anything. You have to ask for the agreement and set the conditions. You can’t sell something that doesn’t belong to you and let the author sit and watch.

When someone takes money out of a work, they must also respond in the paradigm of money. I mean, you can’t steal some money and then say you didn’t use them all, you take them and nothing happened.

The hymn can be sung by anyone, anywhere. Cultural interpretation cannot be conditional, and that’s what I say to Rapidu supporters. The world can enjoy the anthem unfettered. The problem is only the sale of some things”, said Andrei Păunescu, according to OrangeSport.

Who did Andrei Păunescu complain about

FC Rapid – 1,000,000 de euro

Vinicola Averești 2000 SA – 1,000,000 euros

Romfilatelia SA – 200,000 euros

CS Rapid – 500,000 euros

Superbet – 500,000 euros

The National Railway Passenger Transport Company or Mobexpert – 500,000 euros

Metrorex – 200,000 euros

Dante International SA – 100,000 euros

Stargift SRL – 50,000 euros

Retail Concept Design SRL – 100.000 de euro

