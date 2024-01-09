Andrej Danko has already scouted the state secretaries of the new ministry – Administration

Sports events should be viewed as a source of income, declared the head of the SNS. He wants more money from state gambling for athletes.

“Gambling companies earn 300 million. My dream is that they would all go into sports,” declared SNS head Andrej Danko, who is behind the creation of the new Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in the TA3 discussion show on Tuesday evening.

For now, however, it is only a vision for the future, the new ministry has not yet been established. Originally, the government announced its operation from the beginning of 2024. However, President Zuzana Čaputová vetoed the competence law.

In addition to state gambling, Danko also sees sports events as a source of income. “The new ministry will make huge money for the state,” declares Danko, citing the practice in Hungary as an example.

However, he did not reveal the entire “business model” of the ministry. 100 million euros have already been allocated for the ministry in the field of sports. Danko also did not say how much they will bring to the state in one, two or three years.

The new minister and state secretaries

The future head of the Department of Tourism and Sports will be Dušan Keketi. The ministry will have two state secretaries. One for sports and the other for tourism. Andrej Danko envisions Marek Harbuľák, the former representative of hotels and restaurants, and Ján Krišanda, vice president of the SNS, who was considered as the head of the ministry even before Keketi, in these positions.

Also Read:  President Bazoum at the summit on financing and economic partnerships from June 22 to 23 in Paris

While the head of the SNS wanted to be inspired by the approach in Hungary when it came to sports, he expressed his indignation at the fact that cultural monuments in Slovakia are being repaired with money from Hungary.

