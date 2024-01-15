Andrej Danko is right about one thing (Peter Bárdy’s comment)

#Andrej #Danko #Peter #Bárdys #comment

A papaláš disrespecting the laws of the state whose name is his parent party – Andrej Danko – can lie and swear, be vulgar and aggressive as much as he wants. He can act like a drunk who does not want to pay the bill at the end of the opening hours of the lowest price group pub. And to top it all off, he can announce his candidacy for president. But that’s about all he can do with it.

However, he is right about one thing.

When the chairman of the Voice, Peter Pellegrini, called him to political responsibility, it was right. And it was also part of their personal dispute. These two like each other like Igor Matovič and Richard Sulík. And so Danko returned it to Pellegrini.

He complained that he expected the chairman of Hlas to throw him overboard – because, in the eyes of the SNS chairman, Danko is the victim. And then he kicked Pellegrini’s vice president Petr Žiga.

He is being prosecuted for alleged bribery, which, according to Danko, is a much more serious case, “than rolling up a traffic light.” And so, Danko self-critically says that he is not “such a hyena as to tell Pellegrini to nominate a new deputy speaker of the parliament.”

Now he actually said it… Huh?

And then he reminded Smer that their Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ľuboš Blaha is also being prosecuted for posting a picture of Che Guevara. And that everyone has the right to defend themselves.

So, what is Danko right about?

In the fact that he is not the only vice-chairman of the National Assembly of the Slovak Republic who should consider remaining in office due to suspicion of criminal activity. It is a kind of coalition national sport to prosecute people in high state positions and pretend that it is okay. Michal Šimečka (PS) is actually the only one of the four deputy speakers of the parliament who is not being prosecuted.

It is a terrible shame and at the same time a confirmation of the poor quality of personnel of the governing parties, which nominate various pofidiers, persons prosecuted for criminal activity, characters who are sometimes difficult to classify, whether they belong to the underworld.

After all, it was not so long ago that organized crime joined hands with the government office, which was fully revealed after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

