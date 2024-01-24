Andrés Guardado is presented as a León player

The wait is over. Andrés Guardado was presented as a new León player in what was a real party at the Nou Camp. And nearly 10 thousand fans gathered at the building to cheer for their new idol.

The Nou Camp field had the name “Andrés Guardado” and the number “17” in large letters, which were illuminated, while the Mexican entered hand in hand with a boy dressed as a little prince.

“I am very happy to be here, with a great fan like you, a great future awaits us, I am going to leave everything for this green. I hope you identify with me. I know what this shield and shirt means to you, and I hope you “I hope it will be a great year for León,” were Guardado’s first words as a La Fiera player.

The fans applauded and celebrated the first words of their idol, who was already wearing the colors of the Lion and who was accompanied by his wife and children.

Jesús Martínez Murguía, president of Club León, was also in charge of dedicating a few words to Andrés Guardado: “I want to welcome you, thank you and your family for coming to this club.”

The presentation was enlivened by fireworks and a mariachi who performed the song “Caminos de Guanajuato”, which was accompanied by the voices of the nearly 13 thousand fans who gathered at the building.

