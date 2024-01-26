Andriel unveils his new EP “Wine & Koraña”

Andriel captivates more and more fans on social networks by performing RnB and Kizomba.

The young Malagasy artist living abroad, Andriaina Rakotonirina known as Andriel, is currently preparing to unveil his new project in EP format, comprising more than fifteen tracks. Andriel has immersed himself in the world of music since 2018.

Malagasy artist, Andriaina Rakotonirina, known as Andriel, is preparing to unveil his latest musical project, a captivating Extended Play (EP) titled “Wine & Koraña”. This EP brings together around fifteen carefully crafted tracks, shaped by Andriel’s inspiration to create tracks he would have loved to hear on the dance floor. Andriel invested eight months of intensive preparation in the realization of this project, taking care of the production, mixing and mastering himself. Currently, the songs are finalized, and he is working hard for a release planned for mid-February, perhaps accompanied by a few show dates.

An internationally renowned Malagasy artist, Andriel stands out for his multilingual talent, singing in Malagasy, French and English. His compositions are gaining popularity, particularly on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and especially TikTok.

Success

His unique musical style subtly blends RnB and Kizomba, an evolution that began with RnB before delving into Afrobeats/Kizomba from 2022 onwards.

This change of direction was inspired by the success of his cover of Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’, which garnered an enthusiastic reception from the audience.

In 2019, Andriel made his mark with his first collaborative album, “Seven”, in partnership with Fuve or The Niconni, previously. Composed of thirteen tracks, this album was a real success for the artist, then known under the name Andriaina at the time. Since the start of his musical career in 2018 with the title “Lucy”, written by Marosoa Randriambololona, ​​Andriel has followed a remarkable upward trajectory.

The track gained attention with ten thousand views on Facebook, which led to a successful collaboration with Nudacy Records, the label founded by Eric Ramahatra, responsible for the distribution and production of Andriel’s music. With around forty titles in his vault, Andriel continues to evolve, shaping a rich musical universe that transcends cultural boundaries. “Wine & Koraña” promises to be the next step in his artistic journey, promising a spellbinding musical experience for his loyal and new listeners.

Nicole Rafalimananjara