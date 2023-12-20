Android 14 update now starts on the Samsung Galaxy A52

#Android #update #starts #Samsung #Galaxy #A52

After the Galaxy A52s, the Galaxy A52 without an ‘s’ is now also starting the major Android 14 update. You can get started on the A52 5G. You also immediately receive the latest version of Samsung’s One UI interface, and the December patch.

At the end of November, Samsung published a schedule for the rollout of the Android 14 upgrade. According to this schedule, the new software will arrive on all devices in the Galaxy A52 series in December. And indeed, the Galaxy A52s was already updated with Sinterklaas. And today the first A52 models will also start.

This morning, the 2.2GB upgrade for the Galaxy A52 5G will appear on Samsung’s servers. Firmware version A526BXXU5FWL1 does three things: it installs Android 14, One UI 6 and the December security patch.

As always with these types of major Android and One UI upgrades, there are quite a few innovations. After installation you will see the new thing Quick panel, and your phone uses the One UI 6 font. For the camera there are new widgets and other improvements, as well as the Weatherwidget and app are expanded. You can see the clock on it Lock screen customize even further, and there are new options for your phone’s security. If necessary, check the complete list of innovations in One UI 6 yourself, as it is also shown on your phone with the update.

Tip: This is how you get the old font back on your Samsung phone with Android 14

Since this is a major upgrade with many changes, your Galaxy A52 will need time to re-optimize itself. It is therefore possible that your device uses more energy in the hours after the upgrade.

Tip: This is how you prepare your Samsung Galaxy for the Android 14 update

Availability

At the time of writing, the Android 14 update is available on the unbranded Galaxy A52 5G (SM-A526B) in the Netherlands and Belgium. It is not yet available on the A52 4G, nor on the different ones branded devices from Vodafone and T-Mobile. However, we also expect the update on these devices in the short term, as well as on the Galaxy A72.

Have you received the upgrade on your Galaxy A52? Did everything go well, or are there any bugs after installation? Share your experiences with the new software below (and, if you know, also mention exactly which A52 version you have)!