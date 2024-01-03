Andry Rajoelina announces the acceleration of unique identifier procedures

The digitalization of administration continues. During his traditional end-of-year speech to the Nation, President Andry Rajoelina announced the acceleration of procedures to assign a unique identifier to each citizen from birth. This process is part of the digitalization of citizens’ identities in order to facilitate the census and provide elements to the State database.

At the beginning of the second half of last year, the ministry in charge of digital development declared having already started the procedures for the acquisition of this unique digital identifier for each individual as part of the digital governance and management project. Malagasy identity (Prodigy). The objective is the traceability of each citizen and to expand the databases of public services. The project should be fully operational towards the end of this year.

Ravo Andriantsalama