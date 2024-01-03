Andry Rajoelina announces the acceleration of unique identifier procedures

The digitalization of administration continues. During his traditional end-of-year speech to the Nation, President Andry Rajoelina announced the acceleration of procedures to assign a unique identifier to each citizen from birth. This process is part of the digitalization of citizens’ identities in order to facilitate the census and provide elements to the State database.

At the beginning of the second half of last year, the ministry in charge of digital development declared having already started the procedures for the acquisition of this unique digital identifier for each individual as part of the digital governance and management project. Malagasy identity (Prodigy). The objective is the traceability of each citizen and to expand the databases of public services. The project should be fully operational towards the end of this year.

Ravo Andriantsalama

Also Read:  Doctor advises children to use a face mask to avoid respiratory allergies

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Posted on
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Posted on
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Posted on
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News