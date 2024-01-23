ANDRY RAJOELINA – Present on all fronts

Andry Rajoelina always close to the population.

The population of the Capital appreciates the instruction given by the President of the Republic to proceed without delay with garbage collection. These continued to pile up, going so far as to overflow onto the roadway. The mountains of garbage disfigure the Capital, increase traffic jams, attract rats, cause discontent among residents and scare away tourists due to the nauseating odors.

Road issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Urban Commune of Antananarivo. However, following the end of Naina Andriantsitohaina’s mandate as mayor and her appointment as Minister of Spatial Planning, a higher authority had to take the necessary decisions.

Rather than waiting for the results of the municipal elections, the head of state preferred to take his responsibilities, and the population is grateful to him. By taking the bull by the horns and avoiding the risk of a health crisis, President Andry Rajoelina demonstrated leadership and set an example.

Madagascar Express

Also Read:  2024 Election Situation Analysis｜Both blue, green and white have gained. Lai Qingde only has Tainan's 50% base base smaller than the Blues, and Ko Wenzhe's North City is at a trough.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The cyber fraudster wanted to turn the woman into a white horse, he lost the stolen money
The cyber fraudster wanted to turn the woman into a white horse, he lost the stolen money
Posted on
Review overview Jesus Christ Superstar: ‘Contemporary raw version’ | Book & Culture
Review overview Jesus Christ Superstar: ‘Contemporary raw version’ | Book & Culture
Posted on
Napoli – Inter Prediction and Betting
Napoli – Inter Prediction and Betting
Posted on
Frozen shoulder and clawed hand…strong evidence of a “serious” illness
Frozen shoulder and clawed hand…strong evidence of a “serious” illness
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News