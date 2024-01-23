ANDRY RAJOELINA – Present on all fronts

Andry Rajoelina always close to the population.

The population of the Capital appreciates the instruction given by the President of the Republic to proceed without delay with garbage collection. These continued to pile up, going so far as to overflow onto the roadway. The mountains of garbage disfigure the Capital, increase traffic jams, attract rats, cause discontent among residents and scare away tourists due to the nauseating odors.

Road issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Urban Commune of Antananarivo. However, following the end of Naina Andriantsitohaina’s mandate as mayor and her appointment as Minister of Spatial Planning, a higher authority had to take the necessary decisions.

Rather than waiting for the results of the municipal elections, the head of state preferred to take his responsibilities, and the population is grateful to him. By taking the bull by the horns and avoiding the risk of a health crisis, President Andry Rajoelina demonstrated leadership and set an example.

Madagascar Express