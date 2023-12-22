ANDRY RAJOELINA – The three pillars of the second term defined

Andry Rajoelina sets the scene and reveals his policy for the development of the big island in the council of ministers

Andry Rajoelina outlines the guidelines for his second five-year term during his first Council of Ministers. Social is at the top of the list.

Social, industry and good governance are the three pillars of Andry Rajoelina’s second five-year term. He has already declared this many times during the electoral campaign and during his inauguration at the Barea stadium. Last Wednesday, these three pillars were approved by the Council of Ministers so that they could act accordingly in the interest of rapid reaction desired by the re-elected President. If, in the first mandate, he prioritized infrastructure, human capital will be the epicenter of the Orange boss’s policy for this new five-year term. To mark the occasion, he went to the most deprived shortly after his re-election to distribute solar lamps as promised during his propaganda. Ampefiloha, Isotry and Andranomahery saw the presence of the re-elected President to thank them for their trust but also to demonstrate that, for the next five years, he will be at the bedside of the poorest families to try to raise their standard of living.

The “vary mora” are once again relevant to help families face the increase in the price of rice on the market and the ministers concerned have been informed so that they can take the necessary measures. On the one hand, family planning will be highlighted with contraceptive methods which will be free in state hospitals. The Minister of Public Health is being asked to act so that this can be implemented as soon as possible. The press release from the Council of Ministers stipulates that “the Minister in charge of Public Health must act to immediately make this free contraceptive method effective. »

100 day plan

The first hundred days of this second term are crucial and convincing results are expected by the President of the Republic. Despite the collective resignation of the government, the ministers already have tasks because the development of the country cannot wait for the arrival of the new government. In short, the beginnings of development will be visible after a hundred days. Industry and job creation are also major projects that the new regime has set itself as objectives. To do this, three-month training will be given to households so that they can concentrate on agriculture and livestock breeding with the “PFUMVUDZA” technique which has already proven itself in several African countries. Land, within the framework of the green title, will therefore be made available to the people while prioritizing agriculture, livestock and fishing. Thanks to the cooperation of partners on the Big Island, prefabricated houses will at the same time be given to those who will benefit from green titles and after five years, the title of the property will return to these beneficiaries. In order to help young people and women in their job search, training will be organized with experienced trainers. A national vocational training plan will also be put in place to help young people.

Good governance and the fight against corruption constitute the third pillar of Andry Rajoelina’s second term. Good governance starts at the grassroots level. For this, the members of the “fokontany” office will be remodeled and there will be the establishment of “loharano” committees which will be at the head of the social section at the locality level. These committees will be led by retired civil servants and elders in the “fokontany”. Finally, the distribution of new notebooks continues throughout the island with the deployment schedule beginning next month. Concerning the fight against corruption, an update of the national Anti-Corruption System and the civil service in general will be carried out for the sake of transparency in the governance of the country.

Ravo Andriantsalama