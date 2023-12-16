ANFP dissociates itself from the increase in the quota of foreigners in ‘A’ and explains who promoted it

After the annoyance and threat from Sifup, the ANFP came out to clarify the modification in the regulations of the First A National Championship that will allow six foreigners to be fielded.

“We inform that we have already contacted the delegates and captains of all the Chilean professional teams to analyze the measures to be taken, which will be drastic,” the group of soccer players warned upon learning of the measure.

About, Yamal RajabCompetitions Manager of the Chilean football governing body, stood up and remarked that “we want to make it very clear that The proposal of the ANFP and its board was to keep the five foreigners qualified and on the field“.

“But we know that the councils (of presidents) are sovereign, and In the case of the First Division there was a rejection of the motion“He detailed, transferring responsibility to the clubs and their representatives.

When asked about the leaders’ motivations, Rajab emphasized that “It was due to international competition”.

“They felt that there was inequality in competing against rivals from other countries,” he added.

Let us remember that the Council of Presidents also rejected the possibility of a third national tournament. Another proposal that had emerged from Pablo Milad and his board.

