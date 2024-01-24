Angela Groothuizen is open to new love: ‘But I also have Rob’ | Backbiting

#Angela #Groothuizen #open #love #Rob #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Jan 24, 2024 at 6:38 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Angela Groothuizen is open to a new great love in her life. That person just has to accept that the singer and presenter is still “casually dating” Rob Mooij, she tells Dragonfly.

Groothuizen temporarily separated from the father of her two daughters in 2020. After a while of more distance, the two visited each other again. “We speak to each other every day,” says the 64-year-old presenter. “I’m proud that we got through this, together and as a family, but I don’t want to go back to the way it was. I don’t want a permanent relationship anymore.”

In the interview, the relationship between Groothuizen and Mooij is described as “casual courtship”. “I like having time for myself and seeing the children a lot,” the singer explains. “Nona lives with me, Lola comes often. I like that I live in the middle of the city and have a really nice prom book. It’s extra nice that Rob is back. You need love in your life, someone with whom you have a history and who knows you inside and out.”

Groothuizen does not rule out the possibility of a new great love. “But then he has to get used to the fact that I also have Rob. I’m not going to give up everything for anyone anymore. I’m too old for that. I feel like I have the best of everything now.”

The presenter previously said that during the break with Mooij she went on the dating app Tinder to meet men. She says she has made several friendships as a result.

Also Read:  Timothée Chalamet for the first time with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at award show | Backbiting

Image: ANP

Read more about:

Back storyAngela Groothuizen

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
Posted on
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Posted on
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News