Angela Groothuizen is open to new love: ‘But I also have Rob’ | Backbiting

Jan 24, 2024 at 6:38 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Angela Groothuizen is open to a new great love in her life. That person just has to accept that the singer and presenter is still “casually dating” Rob Mooij, she tells Dragonfly.

Groothuizen temporarily separated from the father of her two daughters in 2020. After a while of more distance, the two visited each other again. “We speak to each other every day,” says the 64-year-old presenter. “I’m proud that we got through this, together and as a family, but I don’t want to go back to the way it was. I don’t want a permanent relationship anymore.”

In the interview, the relationship between Groothuizen and Mooij is described as “casual courtship”. “I like having time for myself and seeing the children a lot,” the singer explains. “Nona lives with me, Lola comes often. I like that I live in the middle of the city and have a really nice prom book. It’s extra nice that Rob is back. You need love in your life, someone with whom you have a history and who knows you inside and out.”

Groothuizen does not rule out the possibility of a new great love. “But then he has to get used to the fact that I also have Rob. I’m not going to give up everything for anyone anymore. I’m too old for that. I feel like I have the best of everything now.”

The presenter previously said that during the break with Mooij she went on the dating app Tinder to meet men. She says she has made several friendships as a result.

