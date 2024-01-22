Angele also pays 300 euros for heating: she is afraid that the price will increase

#Angele #pays #euros #heating #afraid #price #increase

Angelė, who lives in an uninsulated Soviet house in Kudirkos Naumiestis, heats her apartment with a boiler that burns centrally from tanks installed in the yard, receiving liquefied petroleum gas. A cubic meter of this gas now costs her almost 3.5 euros, so the woman does not hide her disappointment – although it is only about 18 degrees at home, heating costs her 200-300 euros every month in winter.

“It only increases, not decreases. When the boiler was installed, the price was incomparable. There is nothing to compare how much it has grown,” says Angelė.

More residents of this town have the same heating method, because there is no natural gas pipeline that is four times cheaper, and they do not dare to heat with electricity, because the electrical installation may not withstand it.

“Last month I had 214 euros. This house with 10 apartments is heated with liquefied gas. It is already expensive and we are still waiting for it to become more expensive if the prices change again”, says Edvardas Belevičius, elder of Kudirka Naumiestis.

There are about 30,000 people in Lithuania who use centrally supplied liquefied petroleum gas for cooking and heating, such as the residents of Kudirka Naumiestis. in about thirty settlements of the country.

People are afraid that if not this year, then next year, gas will become even more expensive for them, maybe even 50 percent. due to the excise duty on oil gas introduced by the Seimas, which is even 20 times higher than on natural gas.

Imports from Russia are increasing

That’s why the mayor of Skuodas is worried about how the residents of this city will pay for this gas, how much money they will ask for compensations, when the Seimas taxed them with an excise tax, which is equal to the price of the gas itself.

“When it comes to cooking, it’s a lot for an individual home. Now the price of a cube of centralized gas supply is 3.85 euros, if 60 percent. increases, it will be over 6 euros”, says the mayor of Skuodas, Stasys Butautas.

Not only the mayor of Skuodas, but also industrialists and farmers demand the government to cancel the excise tax. The Minister of the Environment, Simonas Gentvilas, is justifying that he decided to introduce a huge excise tax on oil gas, which does not exist in Latvia, is five times lower in Estonia, and 20 times lower in Poland, in order to stop the import of this gas from Russia, even though the tax must now also be paid by those who buy gas from “Orlen Lietuva” as well. Small companies, and imported from Latvia.

According to the Lithuanian Energy Agency, during the 11 months of 2023, 220 thousand were produced in Lithuania. tons of gas, of which 135 thousand tons were sold in Lithuania, and 85 thousand tons – exported. Orlen Lietuva produces this gas in Lithuania.

After Lithuania gave up Russian natural gas, the import of oil and gas to Lithuania from Russia increased almost tenfold last year and continues to increase, accounting for about half of the total import of this fuel.

“We cannot single-handedly ban this import, that’s why we chose to increase the price, to partially eliminate the preference for Russian imports,” says Environment Minister S. Gentvilas.

Last year, the import of Russian oil and gas to Lithuania continued to increase, and according to preliminary data, it may be ten times higher.

“Unfortunately, we have to note that imports from Russia are increasing. If we compare with 2022, it increased by 11 percent”, says the head of the energy agency, Agnė Bagočiutė.

Will consider reducing the excise duty

Due to the indignation of residents, gas sellers, businessmen, and farmers over the huge excise tax, the Minister of the Environment has already promised to reconsider it, but he plans to decide what to do with it only next month, and to discuss it in the Seimas even later, in the spring.

The Minister of Energy does not oppose the reduction of the excise duty, and the Minister of Finance also promises to consider this issue.

Economist Aleksandras Izgorodin says that after canceling the excise tax on oil gas used in business and household, the budget losses should not be large, as about two-thirds of its users are car drivers, who have been paying it until this year.

“Excise duty should be left at the same level as last year, it would reduce uncertainty in the economy, accelerate the slowdown of inflation, help consumers regain their purchasing power faster,” says A. Izgorodin.

The European Union announced the introduction of sanctions on Russian oil gas at the end of last year, but this year it still left a transition period, so the complete ban will come into effect only at the end of December this year.

