Angle: China fears that it will miss an opportunity to research the aftereffects of the coronavirus, influenced by the intentions of the authorities | Reuters

On December 14, more than a year has passed since China lifted its “zero coronavirus policy” to thoroughly contain the spread of the new coronavirus. In the photo, a woman presents her certificate to a preventive worker wearing protective gear and enters a residential area. Photographed in Beijing in December 2022 (2023 Reuters/Thomas Peter)

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – More than a year has passed since China lifted its “zero coronavirus policy” to thoroughly contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The country has an opportunity to conduct unique research on the after-effects of the coronavirus, targeting potentially hundreds of millions of coronavirus patients, but it may be a missed opportunity. Such concerns are widespread among scientists.

Millions of people around the world, including the UK, Canada and the US, are thought to be suffering from the after-effects of the coronavirus, including fatigue and “brain fog” that can last for months or even years. However, according to disease experts around the world, little is known about the after-effects of the coronavirus in Chinese people.

China experienced an environment unique in the world, using its own homegrown vaccines and adopting policies to contain the infection until the late stages of the pandemic. For that reason, experts say it has the potential to yield especially valuable data and knowledge about the after-effects of the coronavirus.

But interest in public health coronavirus research appears to be waning in China, as in other countries, based on public sector funding plans and comments from scientists and policy experts.

“Most of the new coronavirus infections in China occurred less than a year ago,” Martin Taylor, the World Health Organization’s China representative, said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters. He stated that there is a possibility that research could be conducted from a different angle than in other countries regarding the risk factors of the after-effects of the coronavirus, which are still not completely understood, and said, “As the WHO, we encourage China to conduct more research.”

However, according to academic sources, China may be deprioritizing or ending public health-related coronavirus research.

Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said: “Even though a large proportion of the population was infected for the first time last winter, we haven’t heard much about the after-effects of coronavirus, nor about research into the after-effects.” This is surprising, but it’s a sensitive topic. I understand that, and China probably wants to say goodbye to the new coronavirus.”

China’s National Philosophy and Social Science Work Office previously included coronavirus-related items in its call for proposals for certain research programs. But now it’s off.

Additionally, the National Natural Science Foundation no longer releases projections for the number of projects requiring funding for certain coronavirus research programs. This was revealed in documents posted on each agency’s website.

However, researchers say funding may be available for other projects, and the National Endowment for Nature has issued special incentives this year for coronavirus drug and basic research.

Additionally, Chinese researchers have recently published several findings regarding the after-effects of the coronavirus.

A study published in November looked at a sample of coronavirus patients discharged from a Wuhan hospital in early 2020 and found that half of them were still suffering from symptoms three years later. However, most of the symptoms were mild.

Additionally, a Beijing study published in October found that 28.7% of infected medical workers and 39.2% of infected residents still had symptoms five months after infection.

However, according to several academics and doctors, the academic world has been shying away from research on the aftereffects of the coronavirus due to a variety of concerns, including issues surrounding the safety management of biological data and the desire of policy makers to put an end to the pandemic. ing.

“The government’s investment continues, but the interest of the country’s researchers seems to be waning,” said Tang Hao of Hunan University’s Emergency Science Research Center.

Zaiyad Al-Ali, a senior clinical epidemiologist at the University of Washington, said, “Chinese scientists have a huge opportunity to contribute to solving this difficult puzzle.” The world can learn from China’s response to the coronavirus. In addition to the potential, it could also lead to optimizing future vaccine strategies.

