Angola among tourist destinations to visit in 2024

O site yes CNN released this Tuesday, 02, a selection of 24 places to take into account in travel plans for this year, with Angola being listed among the countries that deserve special attention from tourists in 2024.

According to the publication, the country “is striving to assert itself in the tourism landscape, having recently introduced an electronic tourist visa with rapid approval”, says the text.

It should be remembered that currently, citizens of 98 countries do not need a visa to enter Angola. To what the CNN advises travelers that “it may be time to go to places that are making it easier for tourists to visit and that pay close attention to encouraging sustainable tourism”, highlighting that “international tourism has reached around 90% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023 ”.

The text goes on to mention that “although the main tourist infrastructure may not yet be operational, this is an opportunity to explore a country that is still off the travel radar”.

CNN even listed some places that deserve tourist attention, namely Luanda, Lubango and Barra do Kwanza:

“The capital, Luanda, has a reputation for being a festive and expensive city, but in the wider spaces, Angola has spectacular landscapes and jaw-dropping cultural surprises. The second city, Lubango, offers Portuguese colonial architecture, an impressive Rio de Janeiro-style hilltop statue of Christ the King, and access to Tundavala, a dizzying plunge from the cold plains to the shimmering dusty plains.”

According to the publication, it is also worth seeing “the Calandula Falls, 396 meters wide, and the surfing paradises on the Atlantic coast, such as Barra do Kwanza and Cabo Ledo”.

It is worth remembering that two weeks ago, the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers approved the National Tourism Promotion Plan which “aims to ensure large-scale direct investment, facilitate access for tourists to Angola and their mobility internally, develop infrastructure of public services, ensure the training and qualification of staff to provide services and improve the legal and regulatory framework for tourist activity”, according to a statement from the Presidency.