Angola appeals for CEEAC support to resolve diplomatic tension in Gabon

Following the attack on the residence of the president of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States, Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo, in Libreville, the Minister of Foreign Affairs met this Saturday, in Kampala, Uganda, with the acting president of the ECCAS , Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to appeal to him to intercede, in order to guarantee the safety of Angolan diplomats in Gabon.

According to a statement from MIREX, in the meeting with the president of Equatorial Guinea, Téte António “he asked Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to intercede with the Gabonese authorities about what happened, calling on the Gabonese authorities to observe the principles of protection and safeguarding of security and integrity physical bodies of diplomatic entities accredited in that country, shaped by the different legal diplomas of International Law, as well as continental, regional and sub-regional organizations”, he appealed, in a meeting, which lasted around thirty minutes, on the sidelines of the third Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G-77+China.

According to the Kianda’s Mail previously reported, the issue is the armed attack carried out by Gabonese citizens on the residence of Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo.

“On the afternoon of Thursday, January 18, the Angolan authorities were notified about the unusual event, carried out by armed men (some of whom were wearing the uniform of the Gabonese armed forces), who arbitrarily invaded the official residence of the president of the Commission of CEEAC”, explained MIREX, adding that during the act, “the invaders psychologically molested the president of CEEAC, and his assistant, who were inside the residence”.

Since the coup d’état in Gabon, on August 30th, which resulted in the deposition of President Ali Bongo, the country has been suspended from ECCAS, “until it returns to normal constitutional order”. Ali Bongo Ondinga was the acting president of the Economic Community of Central African States, as a result, leadership of the organization was assumed by Equatorial Guinea.

As a result, the Angolan Government has sought to maintain its distance from the new regime in Gabon. Last September, for example, during his speech at the United Nations, João Lourenço, called for everything to be done so that coup plotters, whether military or politicians, did not have seats in different world organizations.

In an escalation of tension between the two countries, the Libreville government officials have accused Angola of “treating them with contempt”, with the tone of these complaints increasing in November, due to the fact that the Angolan Embassy in that country held celebrations of 48 years of independence Angolan party without inviting officials from the Gabon government.