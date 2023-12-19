Angola could see its telecommunications projects reinforced

Angola could see its projects linked to Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and the space segment, reinforced, with the support of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The intention was expressed last Friday, 15th, in Dubai by the director of the ITU Radiocommunications Office, Mário Maniewicz, during the meeting with the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, on the sidelines of the World Conference on Radiocommunications (WRC-2023).

The head of the ITU highlighted, at the meeting, the levels of cooperation relations with Angola, in the Telecommunications/ICT chapter, and the space sector, during which the two authorities addressed the management of frequency spectrum for the provision of radio services , telephony, satellite and television, at national and regional level, within the scope of coordination with the countries of the Southern African Development Community.

By the way, Minister Mário Oliveira, similar to what he had done in the plenary, thanked the support provided by the ITU to African States in the approval of Resolution Number 559 (WRC-19) on the recovery of the orbital positions of 31 countries on the continent.

The resolution, relating to regulatory measures on the use of satellite orbit, was approved last Monday at the ITU plenary held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.