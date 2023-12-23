Angola notifies OPEC of its departure from the organization –

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was notified this Thursday, 21st, by the Angolan Government of its decision to leave the organization. The document formalizes its voluntary departure from this Economic Bloc, as of January 1, 2024.

The communication was sent to the secretary general of OPEC, Haitham AL Ghais, with a view to formalizing Angola’s withdrawal from the intergovernmental organization. Explains, in a note, the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas.

Although it has made the country’s withdrawal from OPEC official, the Angolan Government thanks in the document sent the support that this organization has provided to member countries, and wishes them well in carrying out their work for the stability of the oil market.

The sending of this communication to the Organization comes a few hours after the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, publicly announced Angola’s withdrawal from OPEC.

Also Read:  Somalia joins the East African Community -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

They accuse athletes of discrimination in awards
They accuse athletes of discrimination in awards
Posted on
Entering the holidays with corona variant ‘JN.1’: what should I pay attention to?
Entering the holidays with corona variant ‘JN.1’: what should I pay attention to?
Posted on
Shoplifting by asylum seekers “no longer bearable”
Shoplifting by asylum seekers “no longer bearable”
Posted on
When 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Kuala Lumpur
When 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Kuala Lumpur
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News