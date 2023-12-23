Angola notifies OPEC of its departure from the organization

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was notified this Thursday, 21st, by the Angolan Government of its decision to leave the organization. The document formalizes its voluntary departure from this Economic Bloc, as of January 1, 2024.

The communication was sent to the secretary general of OPEC, Haitham AL Ghais, with a view to formalizing Angola’s withdrawal from the intergovernmental organization. Explains, in a note, the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas.

Although it has made the country’s withdrawal from OPEC official, the Angolan Government thanks in the document sent the support that this organization has provided to member countries, and wishes them well in carrying out their work for the stability of the oil market.

The sending of this communication to the Organization comes a few hours after the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, publicly announced Angola’s withdrawal from OPEC.