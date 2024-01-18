Angola participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos

The Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, participates in the 54th edition of the World Economic Forum, which brings together Heads of State and other major world leaders.

The activity, which runs until next Friday, the 19th, brings together in the city of Davos, Switzerland, close to three thousand personalities from all over the world, including Heads of State and Government, CEOs of companies and representatives of different Non-governmental Organizations. Government.

The Minister of Finance, who participated in the inauguration of the event, will speak on the panel discussion with the theme “How technology and Artificial Intelligence can reinvent money to make it suitable for the challenges of the 21st century”.

He will then participate in several bilateral meetings, namely the meeting with the governors of the International Monetary Fund, entitled “Building consensus on the third seat for Sub-Saharan Africa on the IMF Executive Board”.