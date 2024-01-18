Angola participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos –

The Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, participates in the 54th edition of the World Economic Forum, which brings together Heads of State and other major world leaders.

The activity, which runs until next Friday, the 19th, brings together in the city of Davos, Switzerland, close to three thousand personalities from all over the world, including Heads of State and Government, CEOs of companies and representatives of different Non-governmental Organizations. Government.

The Minister of Finance, who participated in the inauguration of the event, will speak on the panel discussion with the theme “How technology and Artificial Intelligence can reinvent money to make it suitable for the challenges of the 21st century”.

He will then participate in several bilateral meetings, namely the meeting with the governors of the International Monetary Fund, entitled “Building consensus on the third seat for Sub-Saharan Africa on the IMF Executive Board”.

Also Read:  Additional fee at the dentist. For a visit with your own mug?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Six Rotterdam police officers punished for sexist apps
Six Rotterdam police officers punished for sexist apps
Posted on
“Blinken’s visit demonstrates the geopolitical importance of Angola in Africa” ​​-
“Blinken’s visit demonstrates the geopolitical importance of Angola in Africa” ​​-
Posted on
Thong lying around causes commotion in Big Brother | RTL Boulevard
Thong lying around causes commotion in Big Brother | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
ARD expert Felix Neureuther: Embarrassing faux pas in Kitzbühel
ARD expert Felix Neureuther: Embarrassing faux pas in Kitzbühel
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News