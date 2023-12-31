Angola produced more than three million tons of cereals in 2023

The information was released this Wednesday, 27th, in Luanda, by the Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Francisco de Assis, when delivering a speech to greet the end of the year and assess agricultural productivity in 2023.

According to the governor, cereal production, in the year just ending, was 3,357,136 tons (three million, three hundred and fifty-seven thousand, one hundred and thirty-six tons), which represents a growth of 5.3% , in relation to the previous agricultural year.

“In the cereal sector, we have to recognize and thank the commitment and dedication of family producers and businesspeople, in the field of wheat and rice, they are making history and have earned our respect and admiration. In the last agricultural campaign we had an increase of around 241% in wheat production and 158% in rice cultivation, as a result of the engagement of producers and monitoring of the Sector”, he stated.

According to Francisco de Assis, in the rows of roots and tubers, 13,743,973 tons were produced, (thirteen million, seven hundred and forty-three thousand, nine hundred and seventy-three tons), a growth of 6.3%, compared to to the previous agricultural year. In this sector, cassava cultivation continues to lead.

In relation to legumes and oilseeds, the minister said that 664,989 tons were produced, (six hundred and sixty-four thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine tons), an increase of 3.7%, compared to the previous agricultural year.

As for vegetables, 2,203,362 tons were produced (two million, two hundred and three thousand, three hundred and sixty-two tons), an increase of 11.5% compared to the previous agricultural year.

In the fruit sector, 6,487,767 tons were produced (six million, four hundred and eighty-seven thousand, seven hundred and sixty-seven tons), an increase of 6.7% in relation to the previous agricultural year.

In relation to sugar cane, 1,296,000 tons (one million, two hundred and ninety-six thousand tons) were produced, which corresponds to a 12.7% increase compared to the previous year.

In the field of coffee, production was 6,229 tonnes (six thousand, two hundred and twenty-nine tonnes), a variation of 19.7% compared to last year, of which 656 tonnes (six hundred and fifty-five tonnes) comes from contribution from the business sector.

Regarding the promotion of cocoa production, it was extended to other provinces of the country, outside the traditional region of Cabinda. 40,000 (forty thousand) cocoa seedlings were produced and distributed, an action that led to the emergence of new areas for promoting this culture, in addition to the Province of Cabinda, the provinces of Zaire, Bengo, Uíge, Cuanza Norte and Cuanza Sul, auguring a increase in cocoa production over the next 3 years.