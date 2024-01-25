Angola raised more than USD eight billion from oil sales in the last quarter –

The Secretary of State for Oil and Gas said this Wednesday, 24, that a total of 103.1 million Barrels of Crude Oil were exported by Angola, in the fourth quarter of 2023, for a value of 8.63 billion dollars.

“China was the main destination for Angolan crude oil exports, with 52.82%, followed by Spain with 8.49%, the Netherlands and India with 6.63% and 6.49%, respectively”, said José Barroso, at the ceremony to present the achievements of the 4th quarter of the Crude Oil market.

The manager also added that “preliminary data for 2023 shows a total of 386.42 million barrels of crude oil exported, a weighted average price of 81.3 USD/BBL, which corresponds to a gross value of approximately 31.4 billion dollars, with China being the main export destination of the year, with around 57%”.

He also reported that they had a positive impact on price stabilization on the international market, the extension of production cuts defined by Saudi and Russia, until the end of 2023, and the armed conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Russia and Ukraine.

