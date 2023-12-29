Angolan athletes fail Fight Series Ranking –

Athletes listed to compete in the Ranking Series of Fights, to be held from January 10th to 14th in Croatia, fail to participate due to lack of money.

The group of seven members had planned a trip to South Africa, with the aim of obtaining entry visas, but the majority’s intention was frustrated as there was no sponsorship. From the list, only one athlete, Francisco Kadima, managed to board.

The group, made up of the best fighters in the national sphere, has now turned its eyes to the National Championship that will take place in January, in a location to be designated. The director confirmed the objective of the event.

For the coming months, the Federation’s agenda includes participation in the African Games, taking place from the 9th to the 11th of March in Ghana; the integration of athletes into a training program scheduled for January at the Gori High Performance Center, in Georgia.

