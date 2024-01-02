Angolan vehicles with new registration plates

Starting this January, the country will have new vehicle registration plates.

In addition to the new number plates, that high-ranking member of the National Police said that multimedia driving tests will also come into force this January.

In the new characteristics of vehicle registrations, emphasis is placed on the National Flag, as well as the month and year of its attribution.

According to the General Commander of the National Police, General Commissioner Arnaldo Carlos, the constraints that prevented the implementation of the new measures, initially scheduled for November 2023, have been overcome.