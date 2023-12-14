Angolan Zito Luvumbo decisive in the victory of Cagliari in the Italian league –

Angolan international Zito Luvumbo was great yesterday, 11th, in Cagliari’s victory, which beat Sassuolo (2-1) in the match on the 15th round of Italian Serie A.

Zito started the game on the bench and was released in the 58th minute of the match when his team was already losing (0-1), with the arrival of the Angolan hurricane, the course of the game changed, to the delight of the Cagliari team, Zito Luvumbo at 90+4 very tight by the opposing team’s defenders in the big aria, he found space and did his thing, making a sweet assist for his colleague Lapadula who restored equality on the scoreboard to (1-1).

At 90+9, Zito again attacked his opponents, crossing for a great aria, where his colleague Shomurodov assisted on the acrobatic goal from Italian forward Pavolletti, which turned the score around to (2-1).

With this victory, Zito Luvumbo’s Cagliari escapes the relegation places, now being in 16th place in the Italian Serie A league table with 13 points.

Zito Luvumbo this season for Cagliari, has 16 games, 3 goals and 2 assists.

