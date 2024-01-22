Angolans “satisfied” with the national team’s draw in the clash with Algeria

Seen as far superior to Angola, the Angolans applaud the performance of Pedro Goncalves’ national team, who in their debut this Monday, 15th, achieved a draw against the impressive Algeria.

Num The voice of the people made by Kianda’s Mail on the morning of this Tuesday, 16th, in several areas of Luanda, many Angolans were satisfied with the performance of the national football team, last night, against Algeria.

Some consider the victory to be bittersweet, while other interlocutors interviewed by this newspaper praise the resilience of the Palancas Negras, classifying the second half of the game as having been luxurious.

“We can’t help but be happy, Algeria is a very strong team, but very strong even though I even thought they could beat us by more than five balls, the draw was a victory for us”, said José Pedro, a civil servant.

“The second half of yesterday’s game was a luxury. In my 40 years, I have never seen the national team play with such mastery as yesterday’s second half, it was a luxury”, said Elias Kinguali, a university student.

The goal was scored in the 65th minute, from a penalty, scored by Mabululu, who fell in the penalty area, after being brought down by Bentaleb, who could have seen red, but ended up seeing yellow.