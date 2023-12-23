“Angola’s departure from OPEC could bring more currency to the country”, argues economist

Angola left the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The information was provided on the afternoon of this Thursday, 21st, by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo. The decision was announced at a time when the Council of Ministers meeting was taking place, under the guidance of President João Lourenço.

With Angola’s entry, OPEC intended to increase control of the world’s oil reserves. Angola became the 12th member of the global oil cartel. At the end of 2006, the country produced 1.4 million barrels per day.

Remember that during the program Order of the Economy, broadcast every Friday on this broadcasting station, economist Yuri Kixina considered that Angola should not be part of the organization of oil exporting countries as it does not have the investment to do so. For the expert, with Angola’s entry into OPEC, national production fell.

Earlier this month, the governor of Angola at OPEC, Estevão Pedro, announced that Luanda rejected the quota allocated by the cartel, which provided for a reduction, and that Angola would maintain the target of 1,180 thousand barrels per day for 2024.

Yuri Kixina understands that the decision taken by OPEC demonstrates that Angola does not have the capacity to achieve the desired goal.

In turn, economist José Macuva believes that after Angola leaves OPEC, the country will be dependent on the variation in oil prices internationally without depending on other countries.

“This measure could bring more currency to the country”, he believes.

In turn, activist and deputy Nuno Álvaro Dala understands that being outside of OPEC, Angola will be able to better deal with production and internal needs and states that the results will not be immediate in the lives of citizens.

Nuno Dala is of the opinion that “Angola’s departure from the organization is not an isolated measure and falls within the scope of the various decisions that the country has taken in relation to international policies”.