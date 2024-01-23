“Angola’s game against Mauritania will not be easy” – sports commentator –

The sports commentator Radio said that the first round of the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023), which takes place from January 13th to February 11th, in Côte d’Ivoire, was surprising and expects an even tougher second phase.

José Nzinga predicts that Angola’s game against Mauritania, next Saturday, will not be easy: “it will require greater commitment to get the three points”.

In statistical terms, the highlight goes to the athletes who scored goals in the first round, Lamine Camará, from Senegal, with two goals, and Angolan Mabululu, join the scorers.

The second round of the competition opens today with three games between Equatorial Guinea/Guinea-Bissau and Côte d’Ivoire/Nigeria (Group A), in addition to Egypt/Ghana (Group B), at 2 pm, 5 pm and 8 pm , respectively.

Angola and Mauritania face each other at 6pm, this Saturday, at the de la Paix stadium, in Bouaké.

