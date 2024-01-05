Angry! This is what the captain of UD Las Palmas says about the referees after the controversial defeat against Barcelona (+video)

#Angry #captain #Las #Palmas #referees #controversial #defeat #Barcelona #video

This Thursday the FC Barcelona team added a new victory in LaLiga, after agonizingly beating UD Las Palmas 2-1, after receiving a penalty, however, this was a play that was involved in controversy and the captain of the locals expressed themselves angrily about it.

Everything seemed to indicate that the match would end with a 1-1 draw, but in the 91st minute an apparent push in the area on Gundogan was sanctioned as a penalty and in turn led to the expulsion of Sinkgraven, which undoubtedly gave a drastic turn to the clash.

Given that controversial play, the captain of this eleven, Kirian Rodríguez, expressed himself at the end of the match. “I’m going to keep quiet, I’m not going to say what I think or what he answers to us. Let’s hope that from now on all the audios and all the deals come out because it is not normal“said the midfielder regarding his complaints about the judge and how he acted.

Subsequently, he spoke about several specific situations where he believes that the principal made the wrong decision and added that he did not explain anything about his decisions. “I do not agree that the explanation is that way, that it is not with regulations, which we also know because we study it.“he emphasized.

“It is a matter of them appearing as little as possible, not of them being more protagonists than the footballers.“concluded Rodríguez, referring to Thursdays, the main referee of today’s match, Pablo González Fuentes.