Animal Shelter 2 comes with a cooperative mode

If, strictly speaking, the game didn’t offer much that we hadn’t seen in other Polish simulators before, Animal Shelter stole into the hearts of many players with its theme alone. In the game, we had to build and manage a virtual animal shelter, including daily activities with the animals. The sequel to this was announced the other day, Animal Shelter 2 is coming.

As usual, the sequel promises a little more, prettier and better of everything. We are waiting for you to take care of a larger area, more buildings and even more species of animals. Many different interactions with the animals will be possible, but the point will still be to get to know them and find them a new owner that best suits their needs.

The biggest innovation of the new game will undoubtedly be the cooperative mode, in which you can lead and operate your virtual shelter together with a friend. We can share the tasks and, of course, the fun moments with our virtual animals.

Animal Shelter 2 is exclusively for PC and may be released this year. There will definitely be a beta option before the premiere, for which you can already pre-register on Steam.

GeryG

At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.