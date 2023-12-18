ANIMATION. Students missing or in cardio-respiratory arrest after the wall of the boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc collapsed on them. How the tragedy happened

#ANIMATION #Students #missing #cardiorespiratory #arrest #wall #boarding #school #Odorheiu #Secuiesc #collapsed #tragedy #happened

Video

Tragedy at a high school in Harghita! The wall of a boarding school collapsed, and several children were trapped under the rubble. Up to this moment, two students are in stable condition, and one girl was taken out of cardio-respiratory arrest – doctors are still fighting for her life. The last victim rescued from the ruins just a few minutes ago would be a 17-year-old teenager, a handball player at the city club.

By the Observator editorial team on 18.12.2023, 21:19

The images of the tragedy in Odorheiul Secuiesc are catastrophic. Firefighters are desperately digging under the crushed pieces of concrete in search of victims. Tracking dogs are also helpful. Several children are trapped under the rubble and every second counts.

Observer Reporter: The building was an old one, when was it last renovated?

Noemi Zorgo, spokesperson for Odorheiul Secuiesc City Hall: I don’t know how to tell you. The building is more than 100 years old, now the school wanted to renovate. The collapse happened after hours, when those who lived in that dormitory were entering their rooms.

The rescuers take out the first victims. Several witnesses lend a helping hand and try to make room for the firefighters. A girl is taken out of the ruins in a serious condition, and the doctors are trying to save her life.

The authorities are already taking the blame for the disaster

Demeter Levente, ISJ Harghita: A part of a boarding school that was under construction collapsed. It’s full of ambulances, firemen. I know that two children were taken to the hospital. I don’t know how many there are, I heard that they are now looking at the names of the students to see if there is anyone else under the rubble.

Sandor Petreș, Prefect of Harghita County: What is very important is that three people received the necessary medical care. We hope that their situation evolves for the better.

Several workers would have done excavations in the courtyard of the boarding school, and the building no longer had stability. Around 4:30 p.m., a wall collapsed, and two floors collapsed. It is not yet known how many students were in the boarding school at the time of the disaster.

The authorities are already taking the blame for the disaster.

Liceul Teoretic “Áron Tamási” are o vechime de peste 110 ani

Borboly Csaba, president of CJ Harghita: This building is not part of the County Council’s heritage, so I cannot give you detailed information.

Noemi Zorgo, spokesperson for Odorheiul Secuiesc City Hall: The building does not belong to the City Hall, the building belongs to the Catholic Church, so it is private domain. I have no way of knowing if, at the moment, all the notices.

The Observer tried to contact the Catholic Church for a point of view, but so far they have not responded.

The “Tamási Áron” Theoretical High School, in whose yard the tragedy happened, was classified as a historical monument and is over 110 years old.

Observatory Events ANIMATION. Students missing or in cardio-respiratory arrest after the wall of the boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc collapsed on them. How the tragedy happened