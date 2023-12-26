ANIMATION. The mayor of Grădinari was returning from dialysis by ambulance, when he was hit by a drunk and drugged driver. 3 other people, hospitalized at ATI

#ANIMATION #mayor #Grădinari #returning #dialysis #ambulance #hit #drunk #drugged #driver #people #hospitalized #ATI

Video

The mayor of a commune in Olt county died on Christmas night, in a terrible accident. He was returning from dialysis, along with four other patients, when the private ambulance they were in was hit by a car. It was driven by a drunk and possibly drugged driver. Three people are now hospitalized in Intensive Care.

By the Observator editorial team on 26.12.2023, 19:37

The misfortune happened in Strejeşti commune, Olt county. There were six people in the private ambulance, including the mayor of Grădinari commune, a local councilor, three other patients and the 52-year-old driver. They were returning from Slatina, and the patients had finished their last dialysis session. In a curve, a 32-year-old man from Slatina was no longer able to control the car and entered the opposite direction. The driver of the private ambulance allegedly tried to avoid him and pulled the steering wheel to the left. He did not succeed, and the two vehicles collided violently.

He still had a few kilometers to go home

Mayor Mihai IOANA, who was sitting to the right of the driver, had only five kilometers to go home to his family.

Witness: They opened the back door and took the mayor out of the car, from the front.

He died at the hospital in Slatina, after the doctors tried to resuscitate him for several minutes, but to no avail. Four other victims were transported to the medical unit.

Locals mourn the loss of the mayor

Postelnicu Emilian Corneliu, spokesman for Spital Slatina: Three remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit for the Thoracic Surgery Unit with chest injuries, and one was discharged and is at home. They are in stable condition, have complications.

The 61-year-old mayor, who was in his third term, is now mourned by the entire community.

Tenant: He was a man of grade 20! And now when the time came to vote, he still won! It is not known who will coordinate this commune!

The guilty driver was allegedly drunk and drugged

The PSD Olt organization also sent a message of condolences. “With deep sadness we learned of the passing away of the mayor of Grădinari commune, Mihai Ioana. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in these difficult moments. May God rest his soul!”

The driver who caused the accident was drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs. Toxicological analyzes will determine if and what substance he had consumed.

Police sub-inspector Lupu Cosmin, spokesperson IPJ Olt: Both drivers, involved in the event, were tested with the breathalyzer 0.72 mg/l of pure alcohol in the exhaled air for the 32-year-old young man.

The police have opened a criminal case for manslaughter and culpable bodily harm.

Observatory Events ANIMATION. The mayor of Grădinari was returning from dialysis by ambulance, when he was hit by a drunk and drugged driver. 3 other people, hospitalized at ATI