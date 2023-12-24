ANIMATION. The moment when the two trams in the Capital collide violently. The driver of tram 5 allegedly forgot to change the switch

#ANIMATION #moment #trams #Capital #collide #violently #driver #tram #allegedly #forgot #change #switch

Two trams, one old and one new, collided head-on in Bucharest, and the two drivers and a passenger were injured. The accident could have turned into a tragedy if it had happened at rush hour and not on a day off. STB started an investigation and says that, from the first checks, the driver of the old tram forgot to change the track and, instead of going straight, suddenly turned left. On the other hand, it is the third accident involving a new Imperio tram, which cost 20 million euros.

24.12.2023

The accident happened at dawn. A surveillance camera, installed at the intersection of Şosela Ştefan cel Mare with Lizeanu Street, captures the violent impact. In the images we can see how tram five speeds past the passenger station and enters tram one head-on, the new Imperio model.

Tram 5 had just left the depot and was traveling from Piaţa Victoriei to Piaţa Obor. It was not on the usual route because it was going to the end of the line in Piaţa Sfântu Gheroghe to pick up the first passengers. At the Lizeanu intersection, the tram enters the line 1 line, which regularly came from Obor towards Victoriei. There were 10 passengers in the new tram. The impact is terrible. Imperio, a 20 million euro tram, is getting dusty. The windows are broken and the front part is simply shattered.

Bogdan Dinu, Observer reporter: The impact is so serious that the two Vatmans are rushed to the hospital. A passenger from the new tram traveling on line 1 is also under the care of the doctors. The investigators determined that the driver of the old tram forgot to change the switch and, instead of going straight, suddenly turned left.

STB reaction

Moreover, STB confirms in a statement that the most likely cause of the accident was human error. The accident could turn into a tragedy if it happened at a different time and on a working day. Both lines are extremely crowded, and the carriages are packed with passengers.

The new Imperio trams, purchased from Astra Arad, seem to be haunted by bad luck. Today’s incident is already the third in a year. The most recent was in September. Then, a driver hit the fences of line 41, and the panels fell over the carriages. The windows were shattered.

Bogdan Dinu, Observer reporter: The City Hall of the Capital paid for 100 trams, 200 million euros, from European money. The municipality wants to buy another 250 in the coming years. On the other hand, in Bucharest there are still trams that are almost half a century old.

“Preliminary conclusion: turn signal activated to the left, tram car 5 continued the route forward, without deactivating the left turn signal. Probable cause of the accident: human error,” STB reported.

