ANIMATION. Where did the fire start that caused 8 deaths at Ferma Dacilor. A survivor helped investigators solve the mystery

#ANIMATION #fire #start #caused #deaths #Ferma #Dacilor #survivor #helped #investigators #solve #mystery

Video

The fire at Ferma Dacilor, in which 8 people died on the second day of Christmas, was allegedly caused by the boarding house’s undersized electrical installation. And a hot TV would have been the trigger. The hypothesis of the investigators is also reinforced by the survivors. The employer is waiting to find out if he will be arrested for 30 days and continues to claim that he was a criminal.

By Cristina Filip on 03.01.2024, 19:17

The owner of Ferma Dacilor was taken in handcuffs to the prosecutors today. He always carried with him a shoe belonging to his 11-year-old son, who also died in the fire.

Cornel Dinicu, taken handcuffed to hearings

“On the second day of hearings, Cornel Dinicu arrived in front of the prosecutor visibly in a state of shock. He did not make any statement, but he told those close to him that nothing that is happening to him now, as part of the investigation, it can be worse than the fact that he lost his own child”, reports Cristina Filip, Observer reporter.

Even if they did not obtain any information from Cornel Dinicu, the prosecutors maintain their accusations. Negligent destruction resulting in disaster. I say that he ran Ferma Dacilor without taking into account the safety rules, and that contributed to the tragedy. The same accusation was brought against Adelina Elena Ilie, the boss’s partner. The woman, together with Dinicu, allegedly ran the guesthouse from the shadows. The third accused is Adrian Ristin, the administrator of the documents.

The Dacian farm: the cause of the fire

According to the investigators, the fire was allegedly caused by the boarding house’s electrical network, which was undersized compared to the actual consumption. Investigative sources revealed that the fire would have started in the attic living room, where the children were playing TV games on a TV set on a wood paneled wall. One survivor told prosecutors that “The TV was getting hot quite often, and a farm employee told the children to turn it off to cool down. I went to bed at 11:30 p.m., leaving the children in the living room they were playing on TV”.

The owner of Ferma Dacilor knew about the problems with the electrical network. The boarding house was supplied with electricity of sufficient power for an apartment, certainly not for a building with 21 rooms. “Equipment, everything modern… Look how good electricity does… Oh, we don’t have electricity,” said Cornel Dinicu, owner of Ferma Dacilor.

Cornel Dinicu accuses a criminal hand

However, Cornel Dinicu insists – the fire was caused intentionally: “Why do I think it’s a criminal hand? Because I’m the perfect victim. My past makes me not be credible”, the boss wrote on Facebook before he was arrested.

The employer’s version is also reinforced by one of the lawyers of the accused. He claims that a new video of the flames from the night of the tragedy can change the course of the investigation. “Regarding the way this fire spread, I do not rule out the possibility of a criminal hand,” declares Adrian Georgescu, lawyer.

“The prosecutors say that even if it was a criminal hand, the owner would not have been declared innocent. There were no adequate escape routes in the attic of the boarding house, the wooden construction had minimal fire resistance, and the smoke detectors did not work,” he adds. Cristina Filip, Observer reporter.

According to the defense, flames appear to have engulfed two sides of the building simultaneously, which would suggest the fire started from the outside.

Observatory Events ANIMATION. Where did the fire start that caused 8 deaths at Ferma Dacilor. A survivor helped investigators solve the mystery