Anita had HELLP syndrome, her baby RS virus: ‘It was borderline’

Pregnancy

“The pregnancy was intense,” Anita reflects. “I was sick from 28 weeks. It felt like I had a band around my stomach, I was vomiting a lot, I could barely eat and I felt agitated.” During a check-up in the hospital, it turns out that she has high blood pressure. “I was given pills and sent home again.”

She is admitted when she is 34 weeks pregnant. “It turned out that I had pre-eclampsia and was not allowed to do anything anymore.” Complete bed rest is the motto. “I was given tranquilizers, which helped me sleep a lot. Bodin was still too small to be born, but more than two weeks later he would be born by caesarean section.”

Cesarean section

The caesarean section goes smoothly. “I saw Bodin being born, I was on a pink cloud. How happy I was with our baby! But after a few hours, things suddenly went downhill for me. My blood pressure dropped and I was rushed to intensive care. It was like I was falling away. I was anxious. And there my memory ends.”

The doctors conclude that Anita has HELLP syndrome. This is a serious disease – including increased breakdown of red blood cells and impaired liver function – that can be life-threatening. “Afterwards I was told that my blood pressure dropped so much that it could have caused my heart to stop. Fortunately, the doctors were there in time and prevented cardiac arrest.”