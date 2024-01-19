Anjaratiana Randresiarivony shares her experiences

Reunion and exchange. The former jiujitsuka of Southside BJJ Madagascar, Anjaratiana Randresiarivony, holder of the rank of black belt since December, is visiting the country. He has been playing at Prana Family JJB in Montpellier since 2015. He is a multiple gold medalist, among others, in pankration submission, at the Open Barcares, at the championship and at the European Open, at Sobreviver. In addition, he is a silver and bronze medalist in other French and European competitions.

Initiated by the Malagasy Jiujitsu Federation, Anjaratiana led a sharing course yesterday at the Esca dojo in Antanimena. “It’s an opportunity for me to share my experiences, tips and practical details in combat,” says Anjaratiana Randresiarivony. In the presence of the Secretary General of the Federation and the National Technical Director, the occasion brought together around a hundred practitioners, beginners and senior players. The capital’s clubs were all massively represented.

Anjaratiana started practicing BJJ at Southside in 2014. He flew to France in 2015. Arriving in Montpellier, “I spotted a dojo and decided to start practicing again first. Thai boxing, before focusing entirely, a little later, on Brazilian jiujitsu, and there, I was addicted to this art,” he relates. He had his grades, from white belt to black belt at Prana Family.

He also obtained the sports coach and educator diploma, and holds the position of assistant coach in his club. “I give lessons every Monday at Harles JJB, a subsidiary club of Prana Family, to competitors for the European Championship which takes place in several cities,” he says. Anjaratiana will remain in the country for a few weeks. He will soon spend a few days of vacation in the South and plans to organize other sharing sessions towards the end of the month.

Also Read:  Handball European Championship: Denmark confident - Norway disappointed

Serge Rasanda

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Posted on
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Posted on
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
Posted on
Tata launched a competitor to Dacia Spring with an attractive price ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Tata launched a competitor to Dacia Spring with an attractive price ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News