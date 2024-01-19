Anjaratiana Randresiarivony shares her experiences

Reunion and exchange. The former jiujitsuka of Southside BJJ Madagascar, Anjaratiana Randresiarivony, holder of the rank of black belt since December, is visiting the country. He has been playing at Prana Family JJB in Montpellier since 2015. He is a multiple gold medalist, among others, in pankration submission, at the Open Barcares, at the championship and at the European Open, at Sobreviver. In addition, he is a silver and bronze medalist in other French and European competitions.

Initiated by the Malagasy Jiujitsu Federation, Anjaratiana led a sharing course yesterday at the Esca dojo in Antanimena. “It’s an opportunity for me to share my experiences, tips and practical details in combat,” says Anjaratiana Randresiarivony. In the presence of the Secretary General of the Federation and the National Technical Director, the occasion brought together around a hundred practitioners, beginners and senior players. The capital’s clubs were all massively represented.

Anjaratiana started practicing BJJ at Southside in 2014. He flew to France in 2015. Arriving in Montpellier, “I spotted a dojo and decided to start practicing again first. Thai boxing, before focusing entirely, a little later, on Brazilian jiujitsu, and there, I was addicted to this art,” he relates. He had his grades, from white belt to black belt at Prana Family.

He also obtained the sports coach and educator diploma, and holds the position of assistant coach in his club. “I give lessons every Monday at Harles JJB, a subsidiary club of Prana Family, to competitors for the European Championship which takes place in several cities,” he says. Anjaratiana will remain in the country for a few weeks. He will soon spend a few days of vacation in the South and plans to organize other sharing sessions towards the end of the month.

Serge Rasanda