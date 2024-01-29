ANKAZOBE – Three hostages released

End of captivity for three women, kidnapped by dahalo. Following a mixed operation led by the national gendarmerie and the army, the three hostages were released unharmed. They regained their freedom the evening before yesterday around 6 p.m. when the platoon currently campaigning in the Ankazobe district landed in the village of Manerinerina Ambolotarakely.

The three captives were kidnapped on Tuesday from their locality in Antanetibe Talatanangavo. Informed of the triple kidnapping, the elements of the Armed Forces on the expedition immediately began searching. The operation thus carried out proved to be a success. In fact, no ransom was paid and no injuries or loss of human life were reported. The Defense and Security Forces are continuing the rural security campaign in the triangle of no man’s land buried in the heart of the bush of Anjozorobe, Ankazobe and Amparafaravola where highway bandits had the habit of multiplying kidnappings and hiding out. with the hostages.

Andry Manase

