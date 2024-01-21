ANM: After the snow, frosty days follow with temperatures of up to -18 degrees Celsius. When the weather warms up

#ANM #snow #frosty #days #follow #temperatures #degrees #Celsius #weather #warms

The frost is coming. It will be down to minus 18 degrees Celsius, and the cold continues at the beginning of next week. Florinela Georgescu, ANM executive director, told Digi24 when it will warm up.

Florinela Georgescu, ANM executive director: A cold, frosty night is coming in many regions, especially where there is a layer of snow, and here I mean the lowlands in Transylvania, the north and center of Moldova, Maramureș, Crișana, even in the part of south of the country, especially in Muntenia. Very cold and frosty mean temperatures that in the depressions in eastern Transylvania can drop below -16 degrees to -18 degrees. And in the Bucharest area, especially in the northern part, it would not be excluded that towards the end of the night we would record a temperature of -8 or maybe even -10 degrees. And the next 2 nights will also have a similar thermal regime, and the next two, three days will not have very high temperatures either, especially in the low areas of the country, because there will be foggy conditions. And we expect a more noticeable warming in all areas of the country from the middle of next week onwards.

