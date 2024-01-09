ANM: Frost throughout the country at least until Thursday morning / Yellow code for strong wind in eight counties in the southeast

It will be cold throughout the country until Thursday morning and it will be freezing at night, announced the National Meteorological Administration, which also issued a yellow code for strong winds for eight counties in the southeast of the country.

Winter landscape Photo: Adrian Ilincescu/ HotNews.ro

The weather will be cold throughout the country, frosty on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday especially in the north, center and east (minimum temperatures of up to -21…-20 degrees in eastern Transylvania), and on the night from Wednesday to Thursday May chosen in the east and center (minimum temperatures of up to -16…-15 degrees in eastern Transylvania).

Meteorologists have also issued a yellow code for strong winds, valid on Tuesday between 10:00 and 23:00.

In the mentioned interval, in the south of Moldova, Dobrogea and the eastern half of Muntenia, the wind will intensify with gusts generally of 55…70 km/h and there will be periods when it will be associated with light snow.

On the coast, the wind will continue to show some intensification during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, ANM also notes.

