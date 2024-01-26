ANM: Yellow codes for wind and blizzard in more than half of the country, until Saturday night – MAP

The National Meteorological Administration issued two yellow codes for strong wind and blizzard, which are valid, in total, in more than half of the country, the last warning coming to an end on Saturday night.

Roads blocked due to the blizzard Photo: AGERPRES

Code Yellow, Friday, between 10:00 and 22:00

In Moldova, northern Dobrogea, southern Transylvania and southwestern Oltenia, the wind will intensify with gusts generally of 55…65 km/h.

In the Southern Carpathians and Curbura, especially at altitudes above 1700 m, the wind will intensify with gusts of 90…110 km/h, there will be blizzards and reduced visibility.

Code Yellow, Saturday, between 05:00 and 22:00

In Oltenia, most of Transylvania, northwestern Muntenia and southern Banat, the wind will intensify with gusts generally of 55…65 km/h. In Transylvania there will be intervals of time when it will snow blizzard.

In the Western, Southern and Curvature Carpathians, especially at altitudes above 1700 m, the wind will intensify with gusts of 90…110 km/h, there will be blizzards and reduced visibility.

The wind will also intensify during the night from Saturday to Sunday (January 27/28) in the Southern Carpathians and Curbura, with speeds of 60…80 km/h, meteorologists note.

