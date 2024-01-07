Anna Gimbrère proves in Wie is de Mol? yet have an eye for detail | Show

#Anna #Gimbrère #proves #Wie #Mol #eye #detail #Show

It was a battle for attention and Who is the Mole? Knowing this, it is usually a misdirection. In the colorful kick-off of the new season, which takes place in Mexico, two candidates in particular drew attention. The three most striking moments from the first episode.

1. The brutal moles

As a loyal viewer you feel it coming at a masked ball; it is the ideal place for the mole to hide. And yes, the candidates had to go through a hedge of dressed up Mexicans who all wanted a hand. Of course the mole was among them. Very brutal, pontifical at the front at the start of an already colorful season in a perfect setting.

Tooske Ragas and especially Anna Gimbrère looked around very carefully during that entrance, clearly prepared for the mindfuck that is Wie is de Mol? is always again. This also applied to the start of this season, as the six earned exemptions had all disappeared a day later. In exchange for 6,000 euros, but that was little consolation for most candidates. Certainly not for the mole, because he wants as little money in the pot as possible.

2. The clumsy Kees

The mole had a better time during the Frida Kahlo assignment. The first candidates immediately became extra suspicious. When asked who had a sharp eye for detail, five hands went up eagerly, except for those of a detective and a science journalist. If Kees van der Spek and Anna Gimbrère really had no talent for precise work, they would have had a different profession.

Look at Kees fumbling around during the assignment. He didn’t have his reading glasses with him, so he couldn’t use those little combination locks. He was going to cause confusion – er… shout out numbers – to Tooske and Anna, who were attacking the locks. How clumsy, he was just too late to decipher the codes. And a little later, hey, he was standing there with his reading glasses on, right? And Kees just pretends that he can barely read, write or listen. Yes Yes.

3. Rian as the cock at the front

If Rian Gerritsen turns out to be the mole, she might have to go back to acting school. The Luizenmother actress put it so thickly that it could hardly be her. She was the first to claim the best mole position in the Frida Kahlo assignment and when she had to choose again a little later, she was again the first to raise her hand. She preferred to see the paintings of her fellow candidates rather than those of Kahlo himself.

Babs Schutte, the first dropout who we might see again, agreed with obvious reluctance. Together they then decided not to invest extra money in the assignment to increase the chance of success. That turned out to be an unintentional (?) excellent trick, because they now only collected a paltry 500 euros. This resulted in a somewhat irritable Anna Gimbrère, who, after losing the battle for treasurer, now concluded somewhat bitterly that Rian and Babs had really been in the key position. She still proved to have a good eye for detail.

