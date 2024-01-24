Anna-Lena Laurén: Swedish decision-makers should get the defense in order

#AnnaLena #Laurén #Swedish #decisionmakers #defense #order

When the Russian populist Vladimir Zhirinovsky said in the early 1990s that Russia should take Finland back, my grandmother was scared to death. She called her friend, and they talked for a long time on the phone about what it was like when the Winter War broke out in 1939. My mother remembers it well because my grandmother’s fears were anything but theoretical.

The thought of war makes any normal person uncomfortable. Fear is another matter. It makes a difference if it is theoretical or concrete.

I think that is why I had such a hard time relating to the Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin’s statement “There could be war in Sweden”. On the one hand, it is a matter of course. Of course, there can be war in Sweden, because there can be war anywhere. Why shouldn’t a minister be allowed to say that?

But something was ringing false.

The purpose of the comment was to show awareness. Still, it felt dizzy and on some level alienated from the world. Finnish Yle’s emissary on the spot, Pirjo Auvinen, reacted by saying: You don’t play with the word war.

Exactly what is going too slowly became unclear. Did he mean the crisis awareness or the rearmament?

In Finland, the war has always been part of the public consciousness. Therefore, you don’t need to talk about it, instead you focus on preparing. What impresses the Kremlin is not what you say, but whether you carry a sufficiently long and strong stick. In Finland’s case, this has meant general conscription and Western Europe’s largest artillery.

Sweden must now make costly investments in defence, which were dismantled after the fall of the Soviet Union. Decision makers must explain why these costs are necessary. Reasonably, it should be enough to say: We shouldn’t have dismantled so much, now there is a war in Europe, we have to rebuild.

Instead, there seems to be a need to point out a concrete threat to Sweden in particular.

– If there is something that keeps me awake at night, it is precisely that it is going too slowly, said Bohlin.

Exactly what is going too slowly became unclear. Did he mean the crisis awareness or the rearmament?

Sweden has none common border with Russia and is surrounded by two NATO countries. I report from a war every day, and I am more concerned that the Swedish government ignores climate change than that there will be a war in Sweden.

Sweden naturally needs a good defense. Therefore, it is better that the ministers sleep at night and work during the day trying to achieve that very thing, instead of making vague speeches that only scare people.

That community-supporting functions must be kept intact and reduced to cost is one of the most important things in a defence

Rather, it feels like something you say to wake people up, perhaps to prepare public opinion for rising defense costs. Say it then.

Defense is not something that can be improved quickly. It takes time to build capacity back to where it once was. Moreover, it is ungrateful, because the results are only seen later and the biggest proof of success – successful defense in an attack – hopefully never gets.

In my Facebook feed I now see preppers commercials for emergency radios with dynamo charging, solar cells and 2000 mAh power bank. According to a report in TT, Bris has received calls from frightened children who wonder how they should prepare for war.

At the same time, it takes the authorities over a day to sort out a traffic jam with a thousand cars on the E22. This summer I would take the train to Stockholm-Kramfors and then Kramfors-Umeå. The first train was pulled, the second delayed, and my experience is no exception.

That community-supporting functions must be kept intact and reduced to cost is one of the most important things in a defence.

Ask Ukraine. All trains there run on time.

Read more texts by Anna-Lena Laurén.