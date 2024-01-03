Anna Pruska is the new president of Comarch. Janusz Filipiak’s daughter will run the company after her deceased father – who is Anna Pruska?

#Anna #Pruska #president #Comarch #Janusz #Filipiaks #daughter #run #company #deceased #father #Anna #Pruska

Anna Pruska became the new president of the management board of Comarch SA. She takes over the position after her father, Janusz Filipiak, who died in December. Pruska has been associated with the company since 2004.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Comarch appointed Anna Pruska as president of the management board, the company announced in a statement. Marcin Warwas and Marcin Kaleta were appointed vice-presidents of the management board.

“Ms. Dr. Anna Pruska, Mr. Marcin Warwas and Mr. Marcin Kaleta were appointed to serve as members of the Comarch management board until the end of the current term of office of the management board,” it was written.

Anna Pruska, as a current member of the company’s supervisory board, was delegated by the supervisory board at the beginning of October 2023 to temporarily perform the duties of the president of the management board of Comarch SA. This was related to the health problems of the president and her father, Professor Janusz Filipiak.

The co-founder and long-time president of the management board of Comarch SA died on December 17, 2023 at the age of 71.

During the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company, which took place on Wednesday, it was decided that Anna Pruska will permanently manage Comarch after her deceased father.

Comarch, founded in 1993, is one of the largest IT companies in Europe. The company is a manufacturer and supplier of IT systems. Comarch is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Who is Anna Pruska?

Anna Pruska started working at Comarch in 2004.

First, as the president of Comarch Software AG, in 2004-2008, she was responsible for business development and creating company structures from scratch in Western Europe – in Germany, France and Belgium. On these markets, she was responsible for the sale of Comarch products, including: in the telecommunications, banking and services sectors.

As we read on the company’s website, he has been the president of the supervisory board of Comarch Swiss AG since 2013. From 2013, she also sat on the supervisory board of Comarch SA.

Anna Pruska is an economist by education. “In 2003, she graduated from the Warsaw School of Economics, majoring in Finance and Banking, obtaining a master’s degree in economics. In 2001-2003, she studied macroeconomics at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, from where she went to Geneva for postgraduate studies in 2003, where she obtained a certificate completion of studies in Development Economics,” we read.

In 2019, she defended her PhD in humanities in the field of international relations at the Jagiellonian University.

Source of the main photo: Comarch SA