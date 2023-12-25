Anniversary edition Top 2000 traditionally opened with mash-up by DJ Bart Arens | Music

#Anniversary #edition #Top #traditionally #opened #mashup #Bart #Arens #Music

Dec 25, 2023

The latest edition of Radio 2’s Top 2000 officially started on the night from Sunday to Monday. DJ Bart Arens opened the list, just like in previous years, by combining several music songs into one whole in a mash-up.

After the opening show, Radio 2 DJ Jeroen van Inkel played the first record of the official Top 2000: New York Minute van Don Henley.

Due to the 25th anniversary of the Top 2000, five hundred extra songs were added to the list this year. The numbers 2001 to 2500 were heard between December 11 and 15.

The countdown to number one officially started on the night from Sunday to Monday. That is also this year Bohemian Rhapsody by the British rock band Queen. The song will be played a few minutes before New Year’s Eve and herald the year 2024.

The top ten is exactly the same as last year. Danny Vera is in second place Roller Coaster. Third place is once again for the Eagles Hotel California.

What is striking this year is the large number of Dutch songs. The list contains 381 songs from our own country. The number Secretly van Maan en Goldband is the highest Dutch-speaking entrant at position 180.

Radio DJ Jeroen van Inkel during the start of the Top 2000

