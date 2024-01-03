announce the date for Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2024

#announce #date #Red #Bull #Valparaíso #Cerro #Abajo

Since 2003 that Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo has been building part of the history of the Valparaíso region’s port and the national and international urban descent scene and, in 2024, it will do so again when celebrate its twentieth edition on March 3 in Cerro Alegre.

Historic moment for a pioneering event within the discipline that will celebrate its anniversary with 30 of the best drivers in the world and being the flagship race of the Cerro Abajo Global Series, which in 2024 will add a race in Italiato those already carried out in Mexico and Colombia.

For one of its creators and current director of the event, Víctor Heresmann, the local and international repercussions that Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo has had were not something that was foreseen when the first edition was held in 2003.

“This celebration gives us the space to look back and realize how true the saying is that sometimes the end is the path itself,” said the VCA director.

“This crazy idea from 20 years ago gave the country an event that took root in one city and from there spread its wings and landed on other continents,” added Heresmann.

The 2024 edition of the event will take place on March 3 and the presence of the two main favorites for the title of “King of the Port” is confirmed: the current three-time champion of the competition, Tomas Slavik.

The Czech will arrive having won in 2023 despite suffering a bad fall and subsequent injury during training sessions. He will also be the two-time champion of the race and the highest national card, Pedro Ferreirawho also had a fall last year that left him out of competition.

Regarding his accident and loss of the title, Ferreira noted that “in the last race I had a fall in training and could not compete. It was a shame because I felt ready, but I used it this year as motivation and I’m going for my third championship. “I feel strong and I think that physically I am in my best moment.”