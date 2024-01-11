announces that they are running from the trenches in groups, shooting each other

#announces #running #trenches #groups #shooting

Oleksandr Stupun, a spokesman for the Tavrya military group, said that “an entire detachment of Russian troops” had fled their positions on the front line and tried to flee to Crimea. According to the official, the incident happened “recently” and the Kremlin’s military command is forced to resort to extreme measures to force its soldiers to fight.

“Almost 40 attackers left their trenches and tried to run towards Crimea, remaining armed,” he told Espreso TV. – I am talking about the entire Russian army unit. There were reports that they were being persecuted in an attempt to bring them back.”

O. Štupun said that Russian commanders on the front lines are issuing threats to execute soldiers who refuse to attack Ukrainian positions. “This is how they force attackers to carry out offensive missions,” he explained.

“They put pressure on them both psychologically and physically. Newly mobilized soldiers who have just been deployed have not yet seen those horrors and do not understand what is happening. Therefore, it is precisely those who have already participated in assault missions and somehow survived, who refuse to go on another attack, because they are afraid to go there again”, said the representative of the Ukrainian army.

O. Štupun also said that due to the recent cold and unsanitary conditions, the number of deserters is increasing. According to him, 30 Russian soldiers surrendered in four days.

This claim by O. Štupūnas has not been confirmed, but in recent months independent groups have documented an increase in the number of desertions among Russian soldiers, and several videos have emerged showing soldiers being brutally treated or claiming they were tricked into fighting at the front.

Last month, a video surfaced of a group of Russian soldiers impromptu expressing their dismay after learning they would not be territorial defense soldiers, as they thought, but stormtroopers sent to the front without any training.

In November, a video surfaced showing Russian soldiers being beaten, forced to dig pits where they had to stand for hours, and mock executions.

In another shocking video released this week showing the desperate plight of Moscow’s troops, the Ukrainian military released footage showing Russian soldiers shooting at each other during combat. In the nine-second clip, three Russian soldiers are seen standing next to an infantry fighting vehicle. Two lie down and one sits in the middle. At the sixth second, the soldier on the left fires a shot, followed by two shots from the soldier on the right.

Clues to why Russian soldiers are taking such drastic measures can be found in the testimonies of Russian prisoners of war interviewed by the Kyiv Post last year.

One man said that his commanders told him that it was better to kill himself and any approaching enemies than to surrender and suffer ‘torture’.’

Prepared according to “Kyiv Post” information.