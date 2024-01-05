announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed

#announcing #chaos #eastern #kmh #wind #speed

Some cities in the eastern United States, such as the most populous city of New York, have had a record long winter without any snow.

But now the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of an impending blizzard, saying “travel will be virtually impossible” and travelers returning from winter break could be in for real chaos.

The blizzard forecast zone extends deep into the mainland from Boston and includes parts of northeastern New England all the way to Baltimore and Washington.

The formation of ice will likely cause power outages and trees to fall, meteorologists warned.

“A blizzard should be on the lookout for Saturday morning through Saturday evening,” the NWS forecast said, warning that up to eight inches of snow and sleet could be on the ground in the most populated areas.

“Wintry precipitation is expected in parts of the region through low pressure Saturday evening.”

The NWS warned that parts of northern Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts could see 15 to 30 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour, but added that forecasts are still subject to change.

The governor of New York state, home to the city of the same name, has ordered emergency services to prepare for a large offshore wind system heading toward the region.

“We expect heavy and wet snow in various regions, which may cause power outages and difficult travel conditions. I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Also Read:  One of the electric scooter companies, Bird, went bankrupt

in 2022 Dozens of people have been killed in the US Northeast by a storm that officials have called the “blizzard of the century.”

A huge storm of snow flurries, howling winds and freezing temperatures disrupted the transportation system, causing power outages in many areas.

According to scientists, climate change caused by the unbridled burning of fossil fuels by humans is making winter blizzards increasingly wet and violent.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Playing with cats and swimming in the Nile.. Anya Taylor-Joy documents her visit to Egypt “video and photos”
Playing with cats and swimming in the Nile.. Anya Taylor-Joy documents her visit to Egypt “video and photos”
Posted on
announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed
announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed
Posted on
Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches
Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches
Posted on
Telex: Why does everything have to beep?
Telex: Why does everything have to beep?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News