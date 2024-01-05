announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed

#announcing #chaos #eastern #kmh #wind #speed

Some cities in the eastern United States, such as the most populous city of New York, have had a record long winter without any snow.

But now the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of an impending blizzard, saying “travel will be virtually impossible” and travelers returning from winter break could be in for real chaos.

The blizzard forecast zone extends deep into the mainland from Boston and includes parts of northeastern New England all the way to Baltimore and Washington.

The formation of ice will likely cause power outages and trees to fall, meteorologists warned.

“A blizzard should be on the lookout for Saturday morning through Saturday evening,” the NWS forecast said, warning that up to eight inches of snow and sleet could be on the ground in the most populated areas.

“Wintry precipitation is expected in parts of the region through low pressure Saturday evening.”

The NWS warned that parts of northern Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts could see 15 to 30 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour, but added that forecasts are still subject to change.

The governor of New York state, home to the city of the same name, has ordered emergency services to prepare for a large offshore wind system heading toward the region.

“We expect heavy and wet snow in various regions, which may cause power outages and difficult travel conditions. I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

in 2022 Dozens of people have been killed in the US Northeast by a storm that officials have called the “blizzard of the century.”

A huge storm of snow flurries, howling winds and freezing temperatures disrupted the transportation system, causing power outages in many areas.

According to scientists, climate change caused by the unbridled burning of fossil fuels by humans is making winter blizzards increasingly wet and violent.