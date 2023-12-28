Annual overview: this is what Amalia wore in 2023

#Annual #overview #Amalia #wore

For the first time this year we can also add an overview of all the outfits that Princess Amalia has worn this year. Of course we do that with great pleasure ;).

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Caribbean tour – Bonaire

27-01-23: Diane von Furstenberg dress with white jacket, earrings and 2 rings from MdU, clutch from Hermès.

01-27-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

28-01-23: Dress from Natan, earrings Ole Lynngaard (from Máxima’s safe), bag from Marina Raphael.

01-28-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer 28-01-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

28-01-23 evening: Soft yellow floral maxi dress from Ralph Lauren, white clutch from Sophie Habsburg (from Máxima’s closet), Siman Tu earrings (also borrowed from Máxima).

28-01-2023. Photo ©PPE/RPE/pool/de Waal

3 generation photo

On the occasion of Princess Beatrix’s birthday, a number of new photos are being released, including this 3 generation photo and a photo of Amalia with her grandmother Beatrix. Here we see Amalia with a dark blue pantsuit.

Photo ©RVD, Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk Photo ©RVD, Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Aruba

01-30-23: Amalia wears her light pantsuit with pinstripes from MaxMara (previously worn on King’s Day 2022).

01-30-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

01-31-23: Soft yellow blouse from Zara on white trousers.

31-01-23 morning. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

31-01-23 outfit 2: Green blouse from Natan on white pants. Orange earrings from Zara and a canvas clutch from Sarah’s Bag.

01-31-23 afternoon. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

31-01-23 evening: In the evening Amalia appears again in white pants, now with a colorful cape from Missoni. As accessories, Amalia wears her green clutch from Jacquemus.

31-01-23 evening. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Curaçao

01-02-23: The group sails to Curaçao by boat (MS Holland). Amalia wears a floral top with short sleeves from Munthe on dark blue pants. The earrings, in the shape of a jellyfish, come from the Dutch jewelry label Barong Barong.

01-02-23. Photo ©PPE/pool/RPE/van Katwijk

01-02-23 arrival: Upon arrival in Curaçao, Amalia wears white pants with a red blouse with long sleeves from Fashion House Natan.

01-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

02-02-23: Amalia wears a floral blouse from Isabel Marant with red trousers. Her gold-colored earrings are from Rebecca Ravenel.

02-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

02-02-23: During the dinner for her parents’ 21st wedding anniversary, Amalia wears her dark blue floral dress from LaDress with the green bag from Jacquemus.

02-02-23 evening. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

03-02-23: On this busy day, Amalia is wearing a dress with a print from Zara. Amalia’s fedora comes from House of Ord. Earrings from Miccy’s and a hand-woven bag from Themis Z. When placing a turtle back in the water, Amalia wears a wicker turtle bag from Mango.

03-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer 03-02-23. Photo ©PPE/pool/RPE/de waal

03-02-23 evening: During the evening program, Amalia wears a green dress with a print from Essentiel Antwerp.

03-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

St Martin

06-02-23: After the weekend the tour continues on Sint Maarten. Amalia wears a camel-colored pantsuit from Natan with a floral blouse in pastel shades from Vanessa Bruno.

06-02-23. Photo ©PPE/RPE/van Katwijk

06-02-23: After a change of clothes, Amalia wears her floral dress from DVF, together with the yellow Supertrash earrings from Máxima.

06-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

07-02-23: We see Amalia in a unique blouse from Sissel Edelbo and a straw bag from Jacquemus.

07-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

07-02-23 change of clothes: Amalia has changed and is wearing an orange-red blouse. She also carries a new bag from KB bags.

07-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

07-02-23 evening: For a reception at the governor’s office, Amalia wore this floral dress from Erdem.

07-02-23. Photo ©PPE/pool/RPE/Schoemaker

St. Eustatius

08-02-23: On St. Eustatius, Amalia wears white pants with a blue blouse from Fashion House Natan. Her earrings, in the shape of a wasp, come from Mercedes Salazar.

08-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer 08-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Saba

09-02-23: On Saba we see Amalia in this cream-colored blouse with flowers on the sleeves. She wears the blouse (label: Fabienne Chapot) with red pants.

09-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer 09-02-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

09-02-23 press moment: During the press moment, at the end of the tour, Amalia again wears her pantsuit from MaxMara. Now with the green blouse, which we saw earlier in Aruba.

Photo ©PPE/pool/RPE/de Waal

Royal day

27-04-23: In the Netherlands we see Amalia on King’s Day. Here she is wearing a bright pink pantsuit from Marina Rinaldi. With the pantsuit she carries her green clutch from Jacquemus.

27-04-23. Photo ©PPE/RPE/Emst

Coronation of King Charles

05-05-23: Together with Princess Beatrix, Amalia travels to London for the reception prior to the coronation of King Charles. Amalia is wearing her dark blue pantsuit from Marina Rinaldi.

Jordan wedding

01-06-23: Amalia and her parents attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan. Amalia wears a red dress (designer: Jan Taminiau) and the peacock tail diadem.

Photo ©PPE

Summer photo session

06-30-23: The summer photo session will follow on June 30. Amalia is wearing jeans, a white top and a soft yellow blazer. Her earrings are from Franky Amsterdam.

06/30/23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Marriage Austria

17-07-23: Photos arrive of Máxima and Amalia at a wedding in Austria. Amalia is wearing her red dress from Jordan’s wedding. The peacock tail diadem adorns her head.

Photo © Adolf Bernie Bogensberger

Dutch Grand Prix

27-08-23: At the end of August, Amalia was at the Dutch Grand Prix with her parents, Alexia and Luana. Here she wore a blouse from Zara with dark blue trousers and her sneakers from Veja.

08/27/23. Photo BSR/Patrick van Katwijk

Budget Day

19-09-23: On Prince’s Day we saw Amalia with a royal blue dress from Safiyaa. The hat was borrowed from Máxima.

19-09-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Noble marriage

14-10-23: At the wedding of Victoria of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, Amalia wore this red floral dress from Fashion House Natan. The hair accessory was previously worn on Prince’s Day 2020 by Queen Máxima.

#NEW First pictures of Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia, The Princess of Orange in Jerez de la Frontera for the wedding of Princess Victoria of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, 20th Duchess of Medinaceli and Maxime Corneille! ✨ They entered in the church by a lateral entrance pic.twitter.com/lsC0t0xVMt — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) October 14, 2023

Birthday Prince Christian

15-10-23: Amalia wore a royal blue gala dress from Essentiel Antwerp at Prince Christian’s birthday party. In terms of jewelry, she wears, among other things, the sapphire diadem.

Photo ©Kongehuset, Keld Navntoft

Birthday photo

07-12-23: In the ‘new’ birthday photo, we see Amalia again in her dark pantsuit from Marina Rinaldi.

Photo ©RVD, Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Winter photo session

22-12-23: Princess Amalia wears red pants, red sweater and a red coat during the winter photo session. Her earrings are from Zara.

22-12-23. Photo ©PPE/Nieboer

Which prom dress do you like best? And which day outfit?